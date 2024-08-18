Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Linfield manager David Healy rubbished the notion that his team were presented with a favourable opening to the new Sports Direct Premiership campaign – facing five teams that finished in the bottom six last season!

After their impressive opening day win at Ballymena United last weekend, the Blues pocketed another three points against a battling Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park on Saturday.

Joel Cooper got the party started with Kyle McClean and Chris Shields adding quick-fire goals in a devastating eight-minute spell.

The Swifts did hit back soon after the restart through Adam Glenny, but that was as good as it got for Rodney McAree’s men.

Kyle McClean found the net in Linfield's 3-0 weekend win over Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Linfield now travel to Glenavon tomorrow night before they face Loughgall and Portadown. Healy insists his team treat every opponent with the same respect.

“I would never suggest or even think otherwise,” said the former Northern Ireland international striker. “Our games against Carrick Rangers and Glenavon, when we drew, coupled with the defeat against Dungannon Swifts, ultimately cost us the league title last season. When you accumulate those points, it proved to be our downfall.

“We take every game as it comes...we treat every game on its own merit. We treat every club the same. It’s something we talked about in pre-season. You can’t be ready for a derby game against Glentoran and not be ready for Portadown or Glenavon away.

“That result at Glenavon last year was a real blow. We scored our second goal late on, but they still equalised with practically the last kick. So, the mentality of playing so-called bottom six clubs doesn’t not even enter my head and it will not enter the players’ heads either.”

Healy was happy with his team’s latest offering.

“We had a little 10-minute spell when we capitalised on some good fortune and some good play,” added Healy. “It’s vital to capitalise when you are on top of the game. Granted, we didn’t have the same intensity in the second half. Sometimes that happens. When you are winning 3-0 at half-time, the perception is you must win five or six, but it seldom works out like that.

“Dungannon are an awkward side to play against. We’ve had problems against them in the past. They do things differently than most teams. They tweaked a few things at half-time and they got an early goal (in the second half), although, it was poor on our part, but we settled down again to see it out.

Dungannon boss Rodney McAree believes his boys were punished for switching off for eight minutes!

“If you defend the way we did for that mad spell; don’t show the leadership that is required, or don’t do the basics right, then you are going to be punished,” said a frustrated McAree. “We were too negative defensively; we didn’t get into their faces enough in that first half. We invited pressure on to ourselves in that eight minutes.

“When you give the likes of Shields and McClean time to put their foot on the ball, they will hurt you.