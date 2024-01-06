Linfield boss David Healy says the club’s former General Manager, David Graham, “wore his heart on his sleeve” during his time with the Blues and wished him well for the future.

​The Linfield board announced earlier this week that ex-Rangers communications chief Graham, who also served as a DUP councillor, was leaving after 12 months in the role due to their decision to “restructure the overall administration of the club to meet future challenges”.

That position will now be removed with a number of other roles, including Commercial Manager and General Secretary, set to be established instead.

"The club have made the statement,” said Healy after Saturday’s 4-2 Irish Cup fifth round win over Warrenpoint Town. “One thing I will say on a personal note is thanking David for the work he has done for me and in and around the club.

David Graham was appointed Linfield's General Manager in January 2023 but has now departed. PIC: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"When I see David next, which probably won’t be too long, I’ll certainly shake hands, thank him and wish him well.

"He’s somebody who came into Linfield and certainly wore his heart on his sleeve.”

While Graham departs, there was also a significant incoming with versatile defender Ethan McGee joining on a two-and-a-half year deal from Dungannon Swifts on Friday.

"I’m pleased to get Ethan,” added Healy. “Ethan is a player we’ve been watching for a number of years and he’s not only for the here and now, but for going forward.

"He’s someone who can play in numerous positions and I’ve seen probably more of him than any other manager other than Dungannon’s over the last three or four years.

"I’ve seen Ethan coming into the set-up and I’ve known him since he was 16 or 17.

"One thing he does have is the confidence and aura to come and play at a club like this.

"Sometimes you have to bide your time and wait for a player.

"Great credit to the people at Dungannon who have churned out a really strong young man who has played 110 games, which is great credit to not only the player but the club too.