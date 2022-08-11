David Healy says Linfield are ready to go again

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Healy knows it will be a tough ask for the Blues at the Stadion Letzigrund, and is all to aware of how tough his men got it in the second leg of their Champions League qualifying defeat to Bodø/Glimt.

Linfield know however that if they do fail to overhaul their Swiss opponents their European adventure will continue as they will drop into the play-off for the Europa Conference League group stages as they will take on the unseeded winner of the tie between RFS (Latvia) and Hibernians (Malta).

“It’s a tough game. Obviously we’re behind in the tie after losing the first leg,” said Healy.

Linfield boss David Healy

“It’s another opportunity for us to go again.

“I said after the game last week that I felt if we had been bang at it, kept the back door shut to cut out the small mistakes, and capitalised on the chances we had we could have come away with a more positive result.

“I’m aware and understanding of European football that the majority of teams like Zurich are always better at home, so we will need to make sure that we’re better.

“Football works in mysterious ways as we found out when we went to Bodo.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge for us, that’s for sure.”

The potential Conference League play-off will come into Healy’s thinking with five players on two yellow cards.

He said: “We need to be careful looking ahead to the first-leg of whatever comes after this.