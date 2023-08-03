They face an almost impossible task in their second round qualifier after losing 5-2 at Windsor Park last week with goals from Kamil Grosicki, Joao Gamboa, Mariusz Malec, Efthymios Kouloruis and Mariusz Fornalczyk giving the Polish outfit an upper hand.

Healy’s side dominated for periods of the first-leg, especially in spells either side of half-time which included a Daniel Finlayson goal and Matthew Fitzpatrick’s strike being ruled out for offside, while Kirk Millar also found the net late on before it was also flagged by the linesman for interference on the goalkeeper.

Pogoń Szczecin showed in Belfast they can be lethal on the counter-attack and Healy says the opening result doesn’t change much in terms of how his side have to go about their business.

Linfield manager David Healy is preparing his side for Thursday's Europa Conference League clash with Pogon Szczecin. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

"It was always going to be an uphill task,” he told LinfieldTV. “I was asked about what way I'm going to play in Poland and whether we'd drawn or won the game it would have been a similar set-up because you have to be respectful of the level they are.

"If you're playing a team in your own league or a league under you in a cup competition you can go away from home and have a go for it.

"We'll be sensible in how we set up - there's no point in me saying otherwise. We've been punished in Europe before by really good sides."

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has spoken in recent weeks about Irish League teams needing to show more belief in European ties and Healy certainly agrees with that sentiment.

This summer, the reigning Premiership champions brought HJK Helsinki to extra-time in their Champions League qualifier, Crusaders and Linfield have both progressed to the second round of Europa Conference League qualifying with the Crues tied going to Norway while Glentoran were only eliminated in a dramatic 14-13 penalty shootout against Gzira United.

The second-leg also provides the Blues players with an opportunity to get more competitive minutes before their Sports Direct Premiership campaign gets underway against Dungannon Swifts on August 12.

"It's about me getting a look at the majority of players,” added Healy. “There will be one or two maybe disappointed to have not started in some of the European games but that's something we could look at in giving one or two an extra bit of game time before the league starts.

"The fans were right behind us (at home against Pogoń Szczecin) and you could sense there was a bit more belief and we probably didn't gain belief until 30 minutes in.

"I've read Tiernan's articles about Irish League teams needing to believe and he's probably right to an extent. We feel inferior for whatever reason when you play some of these better teams.