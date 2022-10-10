David Healy says there will be little to choose between top six
David Healy knows that there is little to choose between the top six this season.
The reigning league champions find themselves seven points off current leaders Larne following their goalless draw against Coleraine on Saturday after a challenging start having played six games away from home.
Speaking after the game Healy admitted the games against the teams in and around them will come down to fine margins.
On Saturday neither the Blues nor the Bannsiders could find that decisive moment to claim all three points.
“I’m excited to get home to watch the highlights,” he joked.
“I heard Oran say that there’s not much in the games between the top six and he’s right.
“We’ve been down here numerous times and lost by the odd goal so it was key we didn’t lose any more ground.
“We’ve played seven league games – one of them at home and six away which hasn’t been easy.
“We’ve a strong home record and that’s going to be put to the test over the next four games.
“It was disappointing to not have a shot on target.
“I thought our ‘keeper and back four were pretty good and I’m sure Oran would say the same about his ‘keeper and back four.
“Both teams probably cancelled each other out but in the first-half we were a little bit lazy or sloppy with the final ball, meaning we couldn’t get a chance away.
“In the second-half, we had a few blocked efforts but nowhere near enough for the players we have.
“We are disappointed we didn’t pick up three points but we go down the road with what we deserved.
“We were hoping we would have the match winners in our team but our four or five front players today didn’t have the edge or hunger to go and get that.
“Cliftonville and Crusaders played out a 0-0 draw and it’s getting to that stage where teams don’t want to lose to their rivals.
“At the minute, so early into the season, it’s important you keep tabs on the teams above you.
“We’re behind on points and games played and we’ve certainly got a little bit of catching up to do.”