David Healy set to welcome back key defender for Linfield's Europa Conference League clash with Pogoń Szczecin

Finlayson missed the second-leg of the first round tie in Albania against Vllaznia – where Linfield lost 1-0 on the night but qualified 3-2 on aggregate – through suspension after being sent off in the dying minutes of the opening leg in Belfast.

The 22-year-old has been immense for Healy’s side since arriving from Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren on-loan last season and made his move to the club permanent earlier this summer by signing a one-year contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was named Linfield’s Player of the Year for the 2022/23 campaign and the former Rangers youth product was also included in the Premiership Team of the Year after making 34 league appearances as the Blues finished second behind champions Larne.

Linfield’s Daniel Finlayson and KF Vllaznia’s Esat Mala during a Europa Conference League qualifier at Windsor Park in Belfast. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press

"Daniel was always going to be a miss,” boss Healy told LinfieldTV. “Michael Newberry came in and did well in the circumstances as we knew he would do.

"Daniel has been excellent for us since he came through the door and we welcome him back into the squad."

Polish opponents Pogoń Szczecin got their 2023/24 league campaign underway on Friday with a 1-0 victory over Warta and booked their spot in Europa Conference League qualifying by finishing fourth last season behind Rakow, Legia Warsaw and Lech Poznań.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They made it to this same stage last season before being defeated 5-1 on aggregate by Danish side Brøndby IF.

Defensive solidity will be key if Linfield are to progress and new signing Jack Scott could have another big role to play following his summer arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 20-year-old scored in the first-leg against Vllaznia and goalkeeper Chris Johns has been mightily impressed by his early impact.

"The young boys that have come in look very good,” he told Linfield TV. “Jack Scott was excellent and very good in the home-leg as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad