David Healy signs Linfield contract with goal of 'further success'

​David Healy has confirmed his Linfield contract extension to 2024/25 with the “aim to bring further success”.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 13th Jun 2023, 20:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 20:36 BST

Completion of the latest deal as Blues boss will take Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer to a decade in the Linfield dug-out.

Having steered Linfield to a trophy haul including five Premiership titles and two Irish Cup wins, Healy only has a focus on the future.

“I am delighted to have reached this agreement with the club and I want to thank the Board for their continued faith in me,” said Healy on the official Linfield club website. “I’ve loved my time here and I want to thank the staff and players who’ve helped us achieve success during my time here.

Linfield manager David HealyLinfield manager David Healy
Linfield manager David Healy
"It really has been a team effort.

"Last season was challenging and I have already seen a renewed hunger in the squad, as we embark on a new pre-season.

“It’s good to get this contract agreed now, as it leaves us free to focus on the important task ahead which is to aim to bring further success to this club.”

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern called the news of Healy’s decision to extend his contract as “a significant boost to everyone at the club”.

“We are pleased that we have reached agreement with David to extend his contract at the club,” said McGivern on the club website. “It is a significant boost to everyone at the club, as we embark on a new season with a squad which has gone through significant change during the close season.

"Since he arrived at Windsor Park in 2015, David has brought continued success to the club.

"I know that he is totally committed to Linfield Football Club and we look forward to him bringing further success in the coming years.

"Given that this contract will keep David at Windsor for what will be a decade, is a testament to him and his coaching staff.

"It also maintains stability and consistency at the club which is so important, as we continue to drive the club forward, on and off the pitch.”

In Irish League transfer news, Ballymena United have confirmed a deal to bring former Crusaders, Glenavon and Cliftonville defender Colin Coates to the club.

