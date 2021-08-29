David Healy targets more trophies after penning new deal

Negotiations between the Blues and Healy, who has has won four Irish Premiership titles and two Irish Cups in his six-year spell at the club, have been ongoing for some while.

But an agreement on a new three-year extension has now been reached and the former Northern Ireland international is looking forward to adding to his trophy haul.

"I am delighted to have reached this agreement with the club and I want to thank the board for their faith in me," Healy told the Linfield website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Healy with Blues chairman Roy McGivern. PICTURE: Linfield FC

"I've loved my time here and I want to thank the staff and players who've helped us achieve success during my time here. It really has been a team effort.

"It's good to get this contract agreed now as it leaves us free to focus on the important task ahead, which is to aim to bring further success to this club."

Club Chairman Roy McGivern is delighted to keep Healy at the club, who kicked off their title defence with a 2-0 win over Crusaders on Saturday.

“We are thrilled that we have reached agreement with David on a new three year contract. It is a significant boost to the club as we embark on a new season and begin to implement our Strategic Plan," he said.