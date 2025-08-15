David Healy teases new Linfield signing with 'it's almost done' message after setting up Shelbourne showdown

Linfield manager David Healy has teased another signing after his side set up a Conference League play-off showdown with Shelbourne, revealing “it’s almost done” and should be announced on Friday.

The Blues successfully overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Faroese champions Vikingur at Windsor Park thanks to a rocket from in-form Kieran Offord before an Ari Olsen own goal ultimately sealed progression.

It means Healy’s men will once again meet League of Ireland kings Shelbourne, who knocked them out of Champions League qualifying earlier this summer, for a spot in the League Phase of European football for the first time in their history.

After winning the Gibson Cup by 22 points last term, Linfield have been one of the quieter Irish League teams in the current transfer window, but have stepped up activity in recent days with former Rangers youngster Matt Yates joining on Thursday.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Healy has now confirmed another player who will “give us pace in wide areas” is due to sign for the club with an official reveal expected today.

"We made the signing of Matty and we will make one tomorrow (Friday),” he told LinfieldTV. “It's almost done.

"We'll sort that out, get the paperwork done, and it's important to freshen up one or two in attacking areas which everybody is crying out for.

"We'll do that and going forward we'll assess and see what may be available."

Having joined for a six-figure fee from St Mirren in January, Scottish star Offord has enjoyed a dream start to his first full season at Linfield, following up Sunday’s hat-trick against Dungannon Swifts with a sensational strike to put the Blues ahead on the night.

The 21-year-old has now scored five times in his last four matches and is forming a potentially potent partnership with Matthew Fitzpatrick.

"It was a good strike,” added Healy. “Kieran has that natural...maybe it's a bit like Zalgiris where he could pass but he shoots and it goes in.

"I was thinking at the time there was a better pass on but credit to Kieran, it was a brilliant goal and an important one to break the deadlock.

"The rest of the game you're always hoping for a bit more with Kieran, to be tidy...I probably frustrate the life out of him at times because I want him to be so much better.