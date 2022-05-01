David Healy to reflect on Linfield future after record 56th league title

The 2-0 win secured a fourth title in a row for Healy and a fifth in total during his time at Windsor Park, but he admitted to feeling "tired and wrecked" after an intense title battle with Cliftonville which went to the wire.

The Northern Ireland international praised his players for the title win but seemed to feel underappreciated for his own efforts claiming the atmosphere around the place at times is "toxic and horrendous".

"I need to think long and hard. First and foremost, do the supporters and the club realise the success? Linfield went four years without winning a league title," said Healy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linfield manager David Healy

"I have asked some of the more senior staff members that we have here, that must have been horrendous because we are winning league titles and sometimes the atmosphere around the place is toxic and horrendous."

"It's a small minority of people and people say you have to ignore it, of course you do, but you get tired of the same people.

"You are coming in and seeing and reading people being critical of you and your family. I had a situation where my dad was abused at Coleraine a number of months ago.

"I put so much into the job, and one thing I don't want to do and I've said this form day one, I don't want to leave Linfield in the terms of where it is an unsatisfactory moment.

"One thing I don't want to do or feel is for the place to go stale."

Healy, who has been at the club since 2015 and has two years left on his contract, he will "speak to the people who are important to me" before making any decision on his future.

He said: "It's only me and I wouldn't call it an insecurity, but I think sometimes the players are bored of me. I know some of the board are bored of me, listening to me and whatever else.

"There has been so much happening this year that I need to reflect on what I want, what is important to me first and foremost and what is going to be important to the football club going forward.

"I need to speak to the people who are important to me. I'll get a feel for what they want and what I want to do.

"I have put so much into this job over the nearly seven years and you get tired. There are times you question your sanity to see if everything is still alright up there.

"I care passionately about this club, I grew up supporting Linfield and, more importantly, in my tenure and time here we have had so many success stories.