David Healy urges Blues to stand up and keep Euro dream alive

The winner of this double-header will secure a place in the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

And Healy wants his players to write themselves into the history books.

“This was always the big game for us after the TNS win,” he told the club website ahead of the game in Latvia.

“The other games were a learning curve for us on and off the pitch.

“It’s a tough tie, it may not be Bodo or Rosenborg or Celtic, who we’ve played in previous campaigns, but this is big.

“Our boys are ready, we’ve done what we needed to do to give ourselves the opportunity with the understanding that this is the big time.

“We should relish this and look forward to it. I know the players are.

“The boys are good, the confidence is there after Sunday.

“We need the players to stand up tomorrow night and give ourselves an opportunity of going back to Belfast with everything still to play for.”

Big financial rewards will come for Linfield with something in the region of €2.9m up for grabs, Healy though wants his team to make memories.

“These European trips have been great for us as the relationships are building between the players,” he said.

“Now though we want memories to look back on.

“We also want to give our supporters the opportunity to get behind us back in Belfast with everything still to play for or us hopefully ahead in the tie.

“That is going to be our aim tomorrow night.

“I’m incredibly proud of what this team has achieved but I want more.

“But it’s important that we don’t just want it but we actually go with our actions and get the result required.

“They are a good side and down the spine of the team they have some big players.

“We will have to be on our guard, we can’t concede silly free kicks or set plays because we don’t want too many crosses coming into our box.

“We have got as much information as we can in such a quick turnaround.

“We have done everything we can and we’ll give the players as much information as we can.

“As always though we’ll probably find out more when we play them.