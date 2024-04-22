Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 1-1 draw at Windsor Park between the top two teams in the country has left Larne three points clear of Healy’s Blues heading into the final fixture but with a significant goal difference advantage.

As a result, Larne leaving Belfast last night without tasting defeat has allowed the Inver Park outfit to face Saturday with title celebrations the focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Healy, his short-term sights were on the minor margins which proved so costly – and future ambitions to wrestle back control of the Gibson Cup.

It was a night of frustration for Jordan Stewart and Linfield against Larne in the 1-1 draw at Windsor Park. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

​”The league outcome certainly wasn’t decided on the game performance tonight,” he said. "I don’t want to be too critical – we’ve an Irish Cup final coming up – but we shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times over the last three or four months."

He added: "I was delighted with the players tonight.”

Healy offered praise to Larne.