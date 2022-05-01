David Healy’s pride to bring more success to his beloved Linfield

In the aftermath of a dramatic title race the Blues boss spoke candidly about his love for the club he has supported since a boy, his delight at winning more honours and dealing with some unjust abuse along the way.

Despite all that Healy has achieved in the game you could see just how much it means to get his hands on another Gibson Cup.

But it has also taken its toll on him. It has been a taxing campaign physically and mentally as Cliftonville pushed Linfield right to the final day.

David Healy secured a fourth league title in a row

The fact that his side secured a record 56th league title when so many questions were posed of them along the way clearly gave Healy a lot of satisfaction.

“In the here and the now? Probably,” Healy responded when asked if this title meant the most.

“I take so much pride as the manager. I love winning, especially for Linfield.

“I wouldn’t manage, and this is not being disrespectful to any other team, but I would never manage another club in Northern Ireland.

“There are clubs and people I admire greatly, but I couldn’t do the same job at another Irish League club.

“I care passionately about this club, I grew up supporting Linfield.

“We’ve had so many success stories during my tenure and importantly tonight the boys are just bubbling.

“People say last year’s squad was better individually and collectively better, but we ended up with more points this year to win the league title, we had better goal difference this year, we didn’t lose as many games - I think we lost eight games last year, this year it was three - we have never been behind for more than one second in a game at Windsor Park this year.

“These guys keep going to the well and digging it out, and that is what is so impressive.

“Maybe people will look and go, ‘maybe that team isn’t too bad’.

“I’ve no doubt there is going to be a minority or percentage of people who are still unsatisfied with the job that I have done.

“I have so much belief in the group of players we have.

“I had faith that we were going to make the breakthrough (against Coleraine).

“It was edgy. By no means were we anywhere near what we’re capable of, but I don’t think you’re going to be.

“Apart from the first year we won the league when we battered teams after the split and won five games in a row to overtake Crusaders, it’s very rare teams go and win four or five games in the split.

“What becomes important in the split is you don’t lose to the teams you’re playing, and we’ve done that pretty well this year.

“Against Cliftonville in the first game we were hugely professional. We drew against Glentoran which all but put them out of the title race.

“We won at Seaview, drew against a really good Larne side last week and then beat Coleraine today. I think it’s impressive.”

Healy also had special praise for Paddy McLaughlin and his Cliftonville side.

“I got so many messages after the game, and when I looked at my phone I had a missed call and message from Paddy which is a credit to him,” he said.

“They’ve had a wonderful season securing Europe and winning the League Cup and Paddy has done an incredible job.

“I was kicking myself a few weeks ago because I remembered when we played Cliftonville on the final day of last season when we were getting the trophy and there were other clubs sniffing around Paddy.

“Before the game we were chatting and I talked him into staying at Cliftonville.

“I reminded him of the great job he was doing.

“Three weeks ago I was thinking if only I had said to him to move on maybe the league would have been over.