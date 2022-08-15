David Jeffrey ‘embarrassed and angry’ as nine-man Glenavon rescue a draw

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sky Blues have developed a habit of shipping late goals.

Who will ever forget what happened in last season’s Irish Cup Final against Crusaders? They not only let the game slip from their grasp deep into injury time by conceding an equaliser but did the same in the 30 minutes of extra-time.

It was a case of déjà vu at the Warden Street Showgrounds on an unbelievably hot afternoon. Jeffrey’s lads had built a sound base, having established a two-goal lead through strikes from Paul McElroy – although the ball did take a wicked deflection – and new boy Jordan Gibson.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton celebrates Aaron Prendergast’s late equaliser. Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Hamilton’s Glenavon, under the cosh for most of the half, did manage to strike back deep into first half injury time when Peter Campbell drilled an unstoppable shot past Sean O’Neill.

But Glenavon appeared to have pushed the self-destruct button early in the second half when new signing Eoin Bradley and defender Andrew Doyle were dismissed in the space of four minutes.

Bradley appeared to push an elbow in the direction of defender Conor Keeley, while Doyle flew into a reckless challenge on McElroy and referee Christopher Morrison had no hesitation in pull-out the red card.

Against nine men, Ballymena appeared to be in pole position for an opening day victory – rookie striker Aaron Prendergast had other ideas. He was only introduced to the action on 87 minutes.

But within five minutes, he had the travelling support dancing with delight. He latched on to a poor back pass from Ross Redman and, confronted by Sean O’Neill, he expertly slipped the ball into the bottom corner.

Jeffrey was in no mood for excuses – especially after what happened in last season’s Irish Cup Final.

“I’m not only embarrassed but extremely angry.” moaned the big man. “I still haven’t forgotten what happened to us in the Irish Cup Final against Crusaders, but some of the players still haven’t learned the lesson.

“To concede when we did in the first half and to concede when we did in the second half, it was just ridiculous. What will be remembered about this display is our inability to see a game out.

“The worst thing that happened to us was Glenavon having had two men sent off. They were then the more comfortable of the two teams. We had chances to bury them, but we didn’t.

“The way we threw away the points in the manner we did, is embarrassing. I’ve always made it my practice to praise in public and criticise in private.

“I thought we were the better side for the first 43 minutes, we played decent football and were the better side. We went to sleep to gift them a goal before the break.

“We had the toughest pre-season ever, seven weeks of it. We gave the players a hard time in terms of double games and the training scheduled we had.

“It was to make them mentally tougher and have an understanding in situations like today. That lesson has still to be learnt.”

The 18-year-old Prendergast couldn’t believe his luck on only his second Glenavon appearance, stating:

“I’m still trying to take it all in. I don’t even remember anything about the goal . . . I just blanked out. The next thing the ball was in the net.

“It was a poor back pass and I just gambled on it. But, as a striker, you must be in the right place at the right time.

“I was not long on the pitch . . . it was a fairy-tale for me. I’m just happy the gaffer (Hamilton) and Mackers (Paul McAreavey, assistant boss), believed in me. They showed a lot of faith to put me on for the last few minutes to try to do something.