David Jeffrey gives candid response on David Parkhouse's future

Rumours had been rife on social media that the former Derry City striker, who only joined the Sky Blues last summer, was attracting interesting from Cliftonville.

But Jeffrey is adamant that Parkhouse is going nowhere.

"It's off-season nonsense," Jeffrey told the Ballymena United Youtube channel.

David Jeffrey has poured cold water on rumours surrounding David Parkhouse's future

"I really don't want to go into it too deeply but as I understand there was a Tweet.

"People know I don't do social media, but there was a Tweet out there talking about interest.

"I'll just be very clear. I've spoken with Cliftonville boss Patrick McLaughlin and I've spoken with Daniel Fletcher (David's agent), and I think we're all now very clear.

"Why would we go and get David Parkhouse last year, why would we pay a transfer fee, why would we put him on a three-year contract, why having had a horrendous injury at the start of the year and take such time to get him back to fitness, why would we even consider him leaving?

"He has another two years of his contract left.

"It's some of the silliness you get and I'm not sure I should be even commenting on it."

Jeffrey has been busy in recent weeks bringing in the likes of David McDaid, Evan Tweed, Jake Corbett and Jordan Gibson.

Experienced goalkeeper Sean O'Neill returns on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell last season and Jeffrey is delighted to add the former Crusaders man to his squad.

"We're delighted to say Sean has come back to us on a permanent basis," he said.

"Sean has a number of qualities. Everyone knows he is a quality goalkeeper.

"You don't need me to wax lyrical about what he has done and achieved in the game.

"He came in and fitted in very well. He gives us great competition alongside Jordan Williamson and Sam Johnston, it really has strengthened our goalkeeping position.

"When we think of the injuries we sustained last season and the difficulties we found ourselves in.

"He comes with an enthusiasm, he is a character and a personality, he's someone who's infectious and not afraid to stand up and be counted.

"He is a most welcome addition to our squad at Ballymena."

As well as the five additions there have been five departures from Warden Street and Jeffrey says they will keep looking for players who will strengthen their squad.

"We'll keep looking, we're pleased with where we're at at this moment," he said.

"Bryan and I are very clear that if there are players who become available who will make us stronger and better then we will look to strengthen the squad.

"Obviously we have to work within budget and we have to be clear on what we can do with regards to affordability.

"We have purposely tried to be as creative as we can with regards to our ins and outs, but we will continue to look.