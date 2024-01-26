All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

David Jeffrey hails Irish League stalwart and 'born winner' on milestone night of 550th appearance

David Jeffrey has hailed “born winner” Albert Watson after the Carrick Rangers defender marked his 550th Irish League appearance in Friday night’s clash against Cliftonville.
By Johnny Morton
Published 26th Jan 2024, 20:05 GMT
Albert Watson won the Irish League title with Linfield in 2011/12. PIC: William Cherry/PresseyeAlbert Watson won the Irish League title with Linfield in 2011/12. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye
Albert Watson won the Irish League title with Linfield in 2011/12. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

The 38-year-old started his career with Ballymena United, spending a decade at the Showgrounds before moving onto Jeffrey’s Linfield in 2011, where he won a Premiership and Irish Cup double in 2011/12 – a season in which Watson was named the club’s Player of the Year.

After leaving Windsor Park for FC Edmonton alongside teammate Daryl Fordyce and a spell in Iceland, Watson returned home to Ballymena and then joined Larne, who he helped win three consecutive Co Antrim Shield crowns and a maiden Premiership title last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He joined Stuart King’s Carrick side last summer and legendary figure Jeffrey praised his former player on a milestone evening.

"He is someone who gives his all, all of the time,” Jeffrey said while working as a commentator for BBC at Taylor’s Avenue. “He belies his age with the fitness and physical shape he has himself in and he’s just a born winner.

"He just wants to go and give it his best on all occasions and it’s a tremendous number of appearances. Well done Albert.”

Speaking before the match, Carrick boss King said on Watson: “He’s a winner. The young lads look up to him. He’s full of experience and guides the young boys.

"He’s really good in my changing room. He’s someone I trust, someone I believe in, he’s a good friend and I know I can rely on him every week.”

Related topics:Albert WatsonCarrick RangersCliftonvillePremiershipCarrick