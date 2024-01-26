Albert Watson won the Irish League title with Linfield in 2011/12. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

The 38-year-old started his career with Ballymena United, spending a decade at the Showgrounds before moving onto Jeffrey’s Linfield in 2011, where he won a Premiership and Irish Cup double in 2011/12 – a season in which Watson was named the club’s Player of the Year.

After leaving Windsor Park for FC Edmonton alongside teammate Daryl Fordyce and a spell in Iceland, Watson returned home to Ballymena and then joined Larne, who he helped win three consecutive Co Antrim Shield crowns and a maiden Premiership title last season.

He joined Stuart King’s Carrick side last summer and legendary figure Jeffrey praised his former player on a milestone evening.

"He is someone who gives his all, all of the time,” Jeffrey said while working as a commentator for BBC at Taylor’s Avenue. “He belies his age with the fitness and physical shape he has himself in and he’s just a born winner.

"He just wants to go and give it his best on all occasions and it’s a tremendous number of appearances. Well done Albert.”

Speaking before the match, Carrick boss King said on Watson: “He’s a winner. The young lads look up to him. He’s full of experience and guides the young boys.