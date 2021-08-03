David Jeffrey impressed with desire of new signing

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder joins the Sky Blues from Derry City until January and is highly thought of at the Brandywell.

Jeffrey is hoping Barr can make a similar impact to that of Trai Hume, who was on loan at the club last season.

"We are absolutely delighted to bring Brendan in on loan initially to the end of January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey

"We're constantly looking out for those young players seeking more first team football, with Trai the perfect example of that last season.

"We look to help the player in their development and in return we benefit also from the quality that they bring to the side.

"I have to say a big thanks to Ruaidhri Higgins and Derry City and how the agreement was reached, but what was most impressive was the willingness and desire from Brendan to seek and take the opportunity available to him here."