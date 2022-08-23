David Jeffrey sends out ‘local is best’ message as Irish League breaks records

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly-experienced and highly-successful boss declared last weekend that ‘local is best’ amid record-breaking support for the opening stages of the current Danske Bank Premiership campaign.

Jeffrey’s Ballymena play host to Cliftonville tonight for a third game of a top-flight programme which, according to Northern Ireland Football League officials, attracted almost 11,000 fans over six fixtures across the first weekend.

“I know I bang on about it a lot but I believe I’m a champion for Irish League football,” said Jeffrey. “I think the increase in attendance is down to a number of things.

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey. Pic by Pacemaker.

“The quality continues to increase on the pitch but I think the whole, all-round professionalism with the respect of NIFL and the direction they are going, how clubs are looking to invest.

“It’s also great that even at a time when there’s not loads of money going around people are still prepared to come in and help as well.

“I’m overjoyed with it all and long may it continue.

“We’ll never change the mind of those folk who go to watch Rangers or Celtic or Manchester United or Liverpool and look down their nose at our league.

“They are naysayers and will never want to come to games.

“But for me local is best without any shadow of a doubt.”