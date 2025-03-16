David Johnstone believes Loughgall vacancy presents 'phenomenal opportunity' and is confident 'good managers will be interested'

Loughgall interim chief David Johnstone believes the club’s current managerial vacancy is an attractive proposition and has no doubt that plenty of quality candidates will be interested – but says it’s “extremely unlikely” he’ll be turning his temporary position into a permanent one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnstone, assisted by Steven Ferguson and Darragh Peden, is now in his third spell as Villagers caretaker boss having previously stepped in during the 2006/07 campaign and led them to a positive weekend point against Crusaders.

Substitute Benji Magee struck late to seal what was only Loughgall’s second point across their last 12 Premiership matches, cancelling out Jordan Stewart’s opener for the hosts in a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Smith’s departure after over eight years in charge – a successful run which included securing promotion back to Northern Ireland’s top-tier before being named NIFWA Manager of the Year last term – leaves an open post at Lakeview Park which Johnstone, who is General Manager of the club, believes will attract significant interest.

Loughgall interim manager David Johnstone led the Villagers to a 1-1 draw against Crusaders on Saturday. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little)

"Loughgall is a special club,” he said. “There’s a good playing squad and Dean deserves credit for putting together a good group of players.

"Loughgall as a club have strong financial stability, a phenomenal youth section with 400 kids and we now have two young players in the Northern Ireland set-up at 2011 age group – it has been many years since that happened.

"It’s an absolutely fantastic job for someone. Whether it’s surviving this year or going down and trying to get back up, it’s a phenomenal opportunity for the right person to come in and take the club forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve no doubt a lot of good managers will be interested and the club will choose the right one going forward.”

Johnstone’s interim reign began with a 1-0 defeat to Larne before a solid display at Seaview against top-six contenders Crusaders, but it still leaves Loughgall sitting 12 points adrift of nearest rivals Carrick Rangers at the bottom.

Outside of football, Johnstone leads a busy life, which includes his role as Northern Ireland veterans commissioner alongside business commitments, and doesn’t foresee staying in the dugout beyond next weekend’s final pre-split fixture against Ballymena United.

"All I’m focused on is getting through this final game before the split,” he said. “Ideally, the club would like to have someone in place before the split, but I’m now on this side of the fence focusing on the team and am not involved in things off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve no doubt the board will meet to decide what the next step is and assume they’ll advertise the post before going through a recruitment process and make their decision in due course. I haven’t been given a timeline for that.

"I don’t think you can ever rule yourself out of anything, but I’d say it’s extremely, highly unlikely (that I’ll continue as permanent manager). I’ve a business life and and at this stage it would be extremely unlikely.