Larne confirmed on Thursday the 31-year-old has requested to leave the club and an "undisclosed offer" from the Sky Blues has been accepted.

McDaid has been at Inver Park since 2018 and helped Larne gain promotion to the Premiership as well as win two County Antrim Shields and qualify for the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds twice.

The frontman, who has also played for Cliftonville and Coleraine in the Irish League, netted 14 goals in 46 appearances for Larne last season.