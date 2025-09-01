Portadown, Coleraine, Dungannon Swifts, Bangor and Cliftonville closed out senior summer business with deals on transfer deadline day as clubs down the Irish League divisions proved active.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine wrapped up the signing of Rowan McDonald from Waterford United “for an undisclosed fee” – with the 23-year-old described by the club as “comfortable in a few different roles both defensively and in midfield” following his long-term deal.

The former England under 18s international enjoyed a string of success on the books at Manchester City across the under 18s, FA Youth Cup and Premier League 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He helped Waterford United to promotion in the League of Ireland and Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins hailed McDonald as “versatile and we have a few different roles in mind for him”.

Aaron Wightman has joined Portadown on a short-term loan deal from Glentoran. (Photo by Portadown FC)

Higgins added: "He is a tough boy, he has excellent quality and is a good character.

"He's still only 23 years old and he's going to play a big part in what we're trying to do here.

"Rowan is someone I've always liked and I nearly signed him when I was at Derry City and he's a player our staff really like also."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bannsiders also confirmed the arrival of Zane Okoro on a season-long loan switch from Lincoln City.

Dungannon Swifts' Brandon Bermingham (right) has joined Cliftonville on loan. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

The 18-year-old, born in America, joined Lincoln across the under 15s before making progress past the Academy set-up into the first-team panel.

Higgins said: "When I look at our squad...Lewis McGregor is probably the only natural wide player we have who holds his width and is direct in his approach.

"Zane can also do that.

"He's fearless and I feel it's important that we aren't too predictable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like all our signings, we have done a lot of homework on him and his character references have all been brilliant.

"Lincoln also sees huge potential in Zane.

"And we are delighted they’ve put their trust in us to help him develop further."

Okoro counts first-team appearances for Lincoln in the FA Cup and Sky Bet League One, having also found the net on his first start for the club’s under 21s against Manchester City.

Portadown manager Niall Currie feels the arrival on loan from Glentoran of Aaron Wightman secures a young player until January of “huge potential”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old former Northern Ireland youth international has clocked up 74 senior appearances with the Glens, having been on the books of the Belfast club from the age of six years old.

"Aaron is a young lad we have seen many times while coming through at Glentoran and feel we can help him in his development to help fulfil the huge potential he has,” said Currie on the official Ports website. “He’s played Premiership football as a young man and now needs to kick on and we will give him the platform to do that.

"Thank you to Paul Millar and Declan Devine at Glentoran for accommodating this loan deal and a huge thank you to my board as well.

"I’m very happy with our squad and feel we now have all angles covered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devine told the official Glentoran website how “Aaron has huge potential and what he needs now is a consistent run of games…this loan gives him the ideal platform to test himself and take the next step in his development.”

Glentoran’s promising young defender Callan Farley has secured a return to Warrenpoint Town until January 2026.

Devine said: “Callan is a player we rate very highly at Glentoran and this move comes at the right step in his career…returning there gives him the platform to build on that experience with regular Championship football.

“This is the next stage in his development and a valuable opportunity for him to keep progressing in a competitive environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has all the qualities we want in a Glentoran player and we will be monitoring his progress closely ahead of his return in January. Good luck, Callan!”

Goalkeeper Patrick Solis Grogan has returned to Bangor – but now on a permanent deal from Dungannon Swifts.

Bangor announced over social media: "SG is back, and this time it’s permanent".

"We’re delighted to have completed the transfer of Patrick Solis Grogan from Dungannon Swifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After successfully spending the second half of last season on loan with the Seasiders, PSG has returned to Clandeboye Park by signing a two-year contract.

"Thank you to Dungannon Swifts for their assistance in this transfer.”

Bangor have also signed Lewis Francis on a two-year deal from Championship side Loughgall.

“We’re delighted to announce the signing of Lewis Francis,” confirmed the club online. “The 21-year-old defender returns to Clandeboye Park on a two-year contract having today completed a transfer from Loughgall for an undisclosed fee.

"Welcome back to Bangor, Lewis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliftonville have secured a loan deal to bring in striker Brandon Bermingham from Dungannon Swifts.

The Swifts confirmed the switch over official social media platforms, stating “we wish him every success for his time with them and the valid experience he will gain”.

The 23-year-old arrived at Dungannon over the January transfer window and counts time in America - thanks to his university scholarship – plus the Republic of Ireland on his track record.

Cliftonville announced the deal by highlighting Meath-born Bermingham “can operate both centrally and in wide positions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He lists Drogheda United, William Carey Crusaders, Des Moines Menace, Rhode Island Rams and Fort Wayne as past clubs ahead of his Irish League arrival in the January transfer window.

It marks Cliftonville’s eighth addition of the summer period.

One addition at Dungannon Swifts is the loan arrival of 19-year-old Sam Anderson from Luton Town.

The Swifts feel Anderson, who left the club to sign for Luton in 2023, “will contribute to our efforts this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the Championship, Dundela have secured the return of Matthew Ferguson from Bangor “for an undisclosed fee”.

Dundela announced over social media: “Matthew is no stranger to Wilgar Park, and we’re excited to see him back in green as he looks to make another big impact with the Duns.

"Welcome back, Spike!”

A Bangor statement read: “We wish Matthew Ferguson well as he completes a transfer to Dundela for an undisclosed fee.

"Spike moved to Clandeboye Park last summer and went on to score 20 league goals as he helped fire the Seasiders to the Championship title and promotion back to the Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thank Spike for all of his contributions during his time with Bangor and wish him the very best for the future.”

Armagh City will enjoy Jack Hastings on loan until the end of the season from top-flight Larne.

John Scott is back at Lakeview Park on a season-long loan deal from Dungannon Swifts.

Scott enjoyed time across the youth and development sections of both clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Premier Intermediate League, Ballymacash Rangers have confirmed the capture of highly-experienced Josh Robinson.

The 32-year-old Robinson counts time as Linfield, Larne and Crusaders on his CV as a four-time Irish League winner.

Rangers, now under the management of former Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton, have also signed Conor Hand from Immaculata.

Another addition is 18-year-old Kenzie Beattie from Linfield Swifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballyclare Comrades secured a deal for Dylan O’Kane from H&W Welders.

Portstewart announced a deal for Jamie Dunne and Lisburn Distillery confirmed the arrival of Jude O’Hara.