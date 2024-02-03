Dungannon's Dean Curry scored the winning goal at Windsor Park last weekend in a memorable victory over Linfield. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

​Curry’s decisive goal at Windsor Park last weekend secured the Swifts a memorable win over Premiership leaders Linfield – arriving just days after suffering Mid-Ulster Senior Cup final misery against Portadown in which the defender also added the final name to the scoresheet but in a 5-2 reverse.

Now, full of confidence from a victory respected statistician Marshall Gillespie reported as the first league win over Linfield at Windsor Park in 30 attempts, Curry is keen to carry that “best feeling” into the Irish Cup test today with Ballyclare Comrades.

"I would say it’s the biggest (goal),” said Curry. "It’s only three points at the end of the day but, in terms of a great win for Dungannon and everything else then the most important.

"I don’t think I’ve ever scored a winner in such a big game, so it was the best feeling. Not many teams go to Windsor and pick up wins, especially from the bottom six.

"My performance on the Tuesday (against Portadown) was probably my worst of the season. Going into the Linfield game I was thinking if he selected me I’m not going to let Rod (McAree, manager) down.

"I don’t think it was my best game but I just did want I did and it was good to have ‘Hegs’ (Chris Hegarty) beside me at centre-back.

"The penalty save by Decky (Declan Dunne) was a big moment in the match, when Kyle McClean was walking up I was thinking ‘if he scores this it’s game over’. That save changes everything, it’s massive...it was a massive three points for us.”

With the pain of defeat to lower-level opposition in one cup tie at Portadown still fresh in the memory, Curry is aware of the need to maintain momentum against Ballyclare.

"Ballyclare are a good team, they’re sitting fifth in the Championship and going well,” said Curry. "After last week against Portadown they battered us and only sit above Ballyclare. We know if we take our eye off the ball we’ll lose...we need to be right at it to get into the next round.

"We want to finish as high as possible in the league and want a good cup run starting this weekend. We were originally supposed to be playing away but Ballyclare’s pitch work led to the change of venue.”

Dungannon’s previous win prior to Linfield arrived against Ballymena United, with Curry also on target.

"I’ve been at Dungannon two years and I love it, the people around the club and the fans...I wish I’d joined earlier,” he said. "I’m at a good age now and want to keep going, staying in the team...and scoring goals.

"I’ve wanted to chip in with a few more this season so, hopefully, it keeps going.