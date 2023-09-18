Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 28-year-old was a colossus in the heart of his team’s defence after holding title-chasing Glentoran to a scoreless draw at the BetMcLean Oval on Saturday.

Curry reckons the arrival of manager Rodney McAree – snapped up from the Glens -- over the summer has helped transform the County Tyrone club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t a game that will live long in the memory, but it was the Swifts who were celebrating at the finish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Swifts goalkeeper Conor Mitchell and Glentoran's Junior tangle at The Oval on Saturday. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

On their last visit to the east Belfast venue they were thumped 6-0.

“Everything has improved under Rodney, we are all loving life at the minute,” beamed the former Institute man. “The days of us coming to places like the Oval and expecting to be beaten are over.

"We go into every game now expecting to win it.

“We’ve drawn with Coleraine, Larne and now Glentoran and we were only beaten by the odd goal by Linfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve shown that we can compete, Rodney has installed belief into us, big time.

"We are fitter and he drills it into us that we are good enough.”

Although the Glens did strike the woodwork on two occasions - and had a Jay Donnelly goal ruled out for offside - the Swifts were well worth their point.

Curry added praise for progress across the fixture by the Swifts: “We rode our luck a little but I’ll not complain.

"You must do that when you come to a place like the Oval.

“We started poorly, it must be said.

"But we grew into the game and maybe could have won it.

"Both teams went for it at the finish.

“Personally, I’m really enjoying football again.

"I had a bad injury last season after tearing my groin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It kept me out for five months, but I’ve had a full pre-season and I'm really enjoying it under Rodney.

“When you come away from the Oval with a clean sheet, you’ve got to be happy.

"They are one of the title contenders, they’ll be up there challenging.

"So for us to get our first clean sheet of the season, we’ll take that all day long.

“We had to throw our bodies on the line at times.

"But that’s what you must do at places like this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have Newry City up next week and that’s a game we’ll be looking to win.”

Glentoran boss Warren Feeney admitted his boys were well below par against Dungannon Swifts.

“We were poor and lacklustre...I’ve no complaints about the result,” he added following the scoreless draw at the Oval. “The only positives from the game were we got a clean sheet and it was a point gained.

“We just didn’t do enough to win it.

"I know we have a lot of injuries at the club.

"But that’s not an excuse.

"I can’t be hard on the boys because they have been brilliant for me.

“Energy-wise, we just were not at it.

"It was one of those days.

"Yes, I’m disappointed.