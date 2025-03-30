Dean Curry: I thought my career was over earlier this season - now I can't wait to lead Dungannon Swifts out in an Irish Cup final alongside my daughter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Dean Curry this season, from the low of thinking his career was over because of a persistent knee injury to now leading Dungannon Swifts into an Irish Cup final, where he will walk out in front of thousands at Windsor Park alongside his daughter.

The 30-year-old has been managing a knee injury for most of his career after having cartilage removed as a teenager, but it has continued to get progressively worse in recent years, sometimes meaning he can’t even train during the week.

It almost came to breaking point earlier in this campaign when Curry told boss Rodney McAree of his intention to retire, but he was convinced to continue on and is now set to become only the second man to captain Dungannon in an Irish Cup final when they face Cliftonville on May 3.

"I thought my career was over in September,” said Curry, who scored the second goal in a 2-0 semi-final win over Bangor. “I told Rod I was going to retire but he told me to stay on so they got me an injection.

Dungannon Swifts captain Dean Curry celebrates after securing Irish Cup final progression. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"Unfortunately my knee is bone-on-bone so I just have to keep going with it. My cartilage is gone so my knee will probably swell up now...I just manage it. Sometimes I don't even train but just go on the bike.

"The last year-and-a-half it has got progressively worse. I went for a scan last May and that was when they told me it was bone-on-bone and it's just going to get worse.

"I made my debut for the U18s many years ago now and the first tackle...I had to get my cartilage removed. It's getting worse. It's going to make the cup final even more special."

Curry’s injury struggles mean he has only been able to make 17 Premiership appearances this season as the Swifts secured a first top-six finish in 15 years, but has played every minute of their last three Irish Cup triumphs.

His workload will once again be managed ahead of May’s showpiece decider where former Institute defender Curry will be swapping his usual spot in the stands for the heat of battle as Dungannon chase historic success.

"I go to the Irish Cup final every year with my family for a few drinks - this year I won't be drinking, I'll be walking out!" he laughed. “It's going to give me great pride having my family in the stands and being able to walk out with my daughter.

"I'm full of emotion and over the moon. I had my family here today and will have all of my family there on May 3.

"Walking out at Windsor as captain of this club is going to give me immense pride.

"We have a great group, great manager and the message going into every game is to compete, and we have. We seem to be coming out on the right end of results so have to keep it going until the end of the season.