Coleraine manager Dean Shiels believes the club have signed “one of the best players in the league” after Rhyss Campbell penned a three-year contract to join from Dungannon Swifts for an undisclosed fee.

Campbell progressed through the ranks at Dungannon United Youth and the Swifts to become one of their most influential players over recent years, scoring nine Premiership goals during the 2021/22 campaign and netted a further four the following year.

He spent 11 months on the sidelines through injury between April 2023 to March 2024, making his return as a substitute against the Bannsiders and netted his first goal back during their 2-0 league victory over Newry City.

The 25-year-old has continued to impress in pre-season, scoring four times against Rathfriland Rangers and also netted in Tuesday’s 4-0 win at Newry.

Rhyss Campbell has signed a three-year contract with Coleraine. PIC: Coleraine FC/David Cavan

Campbell will now link up with former Swifts boss Shiels once again and the former Northern Ireland international feels his latest signing is hitting the peak of his powers.

“Having worked with Rhyss, I know the sort of player he is and one that I am delighted has signed for Coleraine,” he said. “He has been one of the best players in the league and by signing him on a three year deal we feel we will get him at his peak. I know he will be a popular player with the fans.”

Campbell joins Dylan Boyle, Kyle McClelland, Cameron Stewart and Kirk McLaughlin as new arrivals at the Showgrounds this summer as they transition into full-time football.

"I am thrilled to be joining Coleraine Football Club,” he said. “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to take the next step in my career and contribute to a team with such great ambition and history.

"I can't wait to get started and show the fans what I can bring to the pitch. I want to thank Dungannon, it will always be my hometown club but when the opportunity came up to sign with Coleraine and join the exciting project going on there, I felt it was too good to turn down"