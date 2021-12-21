Dean Shiels believes the points will come for Dungannon Swifts

The Stangmore Park side have won a lot of admirers for the free-flowing style this season, but have only 12 points to show for their efforts.

On Saturday they slipped to their 14th defeat of the season as Ballymena United triumphed 2-0 in a game Shiels felt his side should have won.

With basement boys Warrenpoint Town visiting Stangmore tonight Shiels knows his side need to start picking up points regularly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels

“It’s now time to be taking points,” he said.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that we deserved to win the game, our performance was fantastic, but we’ve come away with nothing.

“We have a philosophy here and we’re sticking to it.

“When you’re winning games people don’t talk about philosophy, it’s only when you drop points.