"We can’t go from being unbelievably fluid, movements, creating chances and scoring goals to hanging on at the end.

Coleraine stood seconds away on Saturday from drawing a line under a damning statistic dating back over five years – but current concerns took centre-stage at the final whistle for head coach Dean Shiels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bannsiders made the trip to Mourneview Park divided by 10 points in the Sports Direct Premiership table but with Coleraine aware a last league win in Lurgan arrived during August 2019.

Rhyss Campbell and Jamie Glackin sent Coleraine into half-time flying high following goal rewards for some sparkling play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Glenavon – in a first home game under recently-appointed boss Paddy McLaughlin – grabbed the upper hand after the interval as a triple substitution offered a tactical tweak on top of the rejuvenated spirit on show by the home side towards turning the tables.

Matthew Snoddy heads off to celebrate his last-gasp equaliser in a 3-3 draw for Glenavon despite Coleraine entering half-time up by two goals. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

David McDaid, a former Coleraine striker, diverted home Glenavon’s first goal to cut the gap at 2-1 but, moments later, Cameron Stewart opened his Bannsiders account to restore the visitors’ healthy advantage.

However, the Lurgan Blues had the second-half momentum and received rewards for the energy and aggression which forced Coleraine on to the backfoot when McDaid’s penalty and a last-gasp Matthew Snoddy finish left it 3-3.

"It’s massively disappointing...from our point of view it’s two points thrown away,” said Shiels. "Not to go in 4-0 or 5-0 at half-time is massively frustrating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You think of the 2-0 cushion that you could still see that through and that’s the most disappointing bit.

"We needed that third goal (from 2-0) and that would’ve made things easier for us.

"But we can’t have that inconsistency within 90 minutes.

"We’re trying to find consistency from week to week.

"We can’t go from being unbelievably fluid, movements, creating chances and scoring goals to hanging on at the end.

"We need that balance...what you’ve seen today we’ve pretty much been all season.

"We need to improve in certain areas of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re massively frustrated...boys are hurting in there, it hurts."

Shiels highlighted pre-match changes and second-half conditions as part of the issue.

“It was difficult the second half...the wind was really strong, we were downhill,” he said. "We tried to get our line up, we were a little bit more wasteful in possession the second half I would say.

"There were opportunities to hurt them in the second half if we got the combinations.

"It’s a tough place to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​"We were so decimated with losing Graham Kelly and Kyle McClelland today so had to move Dean Jarvis inside one and Jack Scott out of position at left-back.

"It’s not ideal, we’ve been trying to get continuity in defence...we’ve had to change the backline seven times out of the last eight games and it’s not ideal.

"The two games when we kept back-to-back back fours were the two wins against Glentoran and Dungannon.

"We’ve been unlucky with injuries...but we still should come away from here with three points.

"It’s hard for consistency within young players, then decision-making when you land on the ball.