Shiels has been linked to a number of positions since taking over at Stangmore Park in March 2021 but took time out of celebrating play-off success over Annagh United and the security of another Premiership campaign to clarify his future goals with the Swifts.​

"I’ve a contract here and I’m committed to improving this club and trying to push it forward,” said Shiels after watching goals from Ethan McGee and Michael O’Connor turn the tables on Championship-based Annagh’s 2-1 first-leg promotion/relegation play-off advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shiels went on to highlight the hard work from so many behind the scenes towards protecting the club’s senior status and the youth development production line so vital to Dungannon Swifts’ prospects.

Celebration time for Dungannon Swifts captain Ryan Mayse and his team-mates following a 2-0 second-leg victory in the Premiership promotion/relegation play-off against second-tier Annagh United that secured senior football next season at Stangmore Park

"Overall, any time this club can survive, it’s success,” said Shiels, following a delayed play-off in which Annagh’s place was eventually confirmed following the IFA decision not to grant Warrenpoint a Championship licence. “Mentally it was tough...just the whole play-off situation, the wait for the games and not knowing who we were playing and it seems like it has been a never-ending season.

"From our own point of view, having 12 players out tonight was just crazy and trying to get a team that could turnaround a deficit.”

He continued: "It’s getting harder realistically to keep this club in the league, finances and all that comes along with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since I came it seems to have changed dramatically regarding finances and trying to compete.

"Recruitment is massive...we rely on youth and you could see that tonight with probably six or seven teenagers on the pitch.

"There’s no other club in the league doing it like us in the way that we are, playing young players, playing in the style of play which we are trying to play and trying to survive.

"So it’s getting all those elements together...I think the hard work that’s gone in behind the scenes, there’s a lot of hard work in keeping this club in the league on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad