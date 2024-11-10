Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels feels his side are “making progress” and is focusing on the positives after their narrow 2-1 defeat against reigning Premiership champions Larne at Inver Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming off Thursday’s UEFA Conference League clash with Swiss outfit St Gallen, the Inver Reds made multiple changes with star striker Andy Ryan and Shaun Want not involved in the matchday squad, while Levi Ives dropped to the bench.

The hosts took the lead moments after half-time as Paul O’Neill struck home from close range but the Bannsiders responded almost immediately when Jamie Glackin finished off a flowing attacking move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, former player Conor McKendry, who returned to Larne from Coleraine during the summer, fired in what was ultimately the winner from distance in the 63rd minute.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The visitors created multiple chances to find a second goal and were denied in the dying seconds by a superb defensive intervention from 19-year-old Logan Wallace, poking Alfie Gaston’s cross out of Matthew Shevlin’s path when Shiels’ side looked destined for an equaliser.

"I can't ask for more from the players,” Shiels told the club’s media channel. “We gave everything and right to the last second we created massive opportunities and kept going and going.

"If feels as if we're making progress. We came to Larne at the end of last season and lost 5-0 so it's a measure of the rebuild in the summer and progress we've shown, we're really happy with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having the best home record in the league is great for us and we're proud of that but we need to pick up more points away from home. We can't be too critical of players missing chances, especially Shevy.

"It's a massive chance and on another day they go in. He's been on fire recently and they are fine margins. Alfie Gaston is clear down the side and pulled it across for Shevy to tap in and the defender comes in with his big toe - how it doesn't go in his own net is hard to work out.