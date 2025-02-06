Dean Shiels confident former St Mirren and Motherwell defender who 'is one that we tried to get in the summer' can make Coleraine impact

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels admits Charles Dunne was amongst the club’s priority summer targets and after finally landing his man feels he’ll make an impact at the Showgrounds alongside their other recruits.

Centre-back Dunne has significant professional experience having spent time with Wycombe Wanderers, Blackpool, Oldham Athletic, Motherwell and St Mirren before becoming a Bannsider in the closing stages of the recent transfer window.

The 31-year-old made his Coleraine debut during a midweek stalemate against Cliftonville, playing alongside fellow new arrivals Levi Ives and Declan McManus while Ronan Doherty missed out through illness.

While Coleraine have been one of the most impressive top-flight teams in terms of attacking output – only leaders Linfield (50) have scored more than their 38 – they’ve struggled defensively, conceding 36 times in 25 matches – just four sides have a worse record.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Shiels will hope that Dunne’s presence can help correct the latter category and propel his side up the Premiership table from their current position of eighth ahead of Saturday’s trip to Carrick Rangers.

"Charles is one that we tried to get in the summer,” Shiels told the club’s media channel. “He was top of our list - an experienced centre-back - and you can see what he brings.

"He's really dominant, he communicates, organises and that's testament to him as a player.

"He needs to settle in, the same as Declan McManus. Levi Ives has came in, Olly Doherty, we've done really good business.

"It's about being calm and letting these players settle and we'll see the best of them moving forward."

Dunne was part of an impressive window in which Coleraine continued to try and build solid foundations following their transition into full-time football.

They’ve acquired a proven goalscorer in McManus, creativity in the shape of both Doherty and Ives while Linfield talisman Joel Cooper has also reportedly agreed a pre-contract deal to join this summer.

Having gained experience in both England and Scotland, Dunne is enjoying getting a taste for football in Northern Ireland and wants to play a key role in the coming months.

"I'm buzzing as a defender to have got a clean sheet because that's what most defenders pride themselves on,” he said. “On another day we put our chances away and we would have gone clear of them.

"I enjoyed it (my debut) - it was competitive and quite similar to Scotland. They are good players (Lyndon Kane and Dean Jarvis) who helped me through the game, talking to me and I'm talking to them. It makes it easier when everybody is helping each other out.

"I've enjoyed it. There are good people here which is half the battle. We need to pick up results and that's the only thing that will make fans happy.