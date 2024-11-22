Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine chief Dean Shiels has no doubt that Matthew Shevlin is “one of the best forwards in our league” after his brace in last weekend’s triumph over Loughgall put him top of the Premiership’s goal charts.

The 25-year-old has been amongst the Irish League’s most prolific marksmen in recent seasons, now hitting double figures in each of his last four campaigns, including a league-high 24 in 2022/23, and looks to be back to his best once again.

Shevlin has now netted 12 times in 16 top-flight games this term – the same tally he registered in 25 matches last season – and has hit a purple patch, scoring seven in his last four outings, putting him ahead of Ben Kennedy (11) and Joe Gormley (10) on the individual goal front.

He struck a brace as the Bannsiders defeated Glentoran last month and followed it up with a hat-trick against Dungannon Swifts the following weekend before his Loughgall double, which sent Shiels’ side into fifth ahead of Sunday’s Crusaders showdown.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I don't like comparing other teams,” said Shiels. “There is no doubt he is one of the best forwards in our league.

"I think his numbers since he joined Coleraine are very high, in terms of goals per game. He is a constant threat and we are very lucky to have him.

"I wouldn't want to concentrate too much on Matthew. We have other players doing well, but the hardest part in football is putting the ball in the net and he is certainly doing that at the moment.

"I think he is one of our best defenders as well. The way he plays when the other team has the ball, he is a nightmare for opponents.

"We slightly adjusted elements of how we try to attack in recent games, like getting the ball into the box earlier from certain areas, and Matthew is thriving off that.

"He is a pleasure to work with. He is always out doing extra on his finishing and decision-making in the final third. We do individual analysis with Matthew about his hold-up play.

"He is one who has really flourished since moving full-time. He had a very good career but his appetite to become a professional footballer is huge. His approach is infectious and he is a massive team player and a pleasure to coach."

Coleraine have displayed positive signs in the early stages of their transition to full-time football and have now won three of their last four Premiership matches – the sole blip a narrow 2-1 defeat to defending champions Larne at Inver Park.

Led by Shevlin, only Linfield (33) have netted more than Shiels’ men (28) and the former Rangers star has been pleased with the progression.

"I do think we are building momentum,” he added. “There has been a shift in performance and mentality, which has contributed to a shift in results.

"Everyone sees the results, but there has been a lot of good work at the start of the season in terms of the foundations we built.

"We have definitely been improving as a group, and I think when you get the results then people start believing you.

"Sometimes when you play well but lose, and you say we're moving in the right direction, people don't believe you. They only see the outcome.