Dean Shiels hoping cup wins can kickstart Dungannon's season

It was been a start to forget for the Swifts in terms of the league with no points from their opening five games and 17 goals conceded.

But victories over Banbridge Town and Queen’s in the Mid Ulster Cup and League Cup respectively have given Shiels’ side something to build on ahead of tonight’s trip to Newry City.

“There was no complacency, I thought we were really professional,” Shiels said after his team’s midweek win over Queen’s.

Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels

“We moved it well and limited them to zero chances.

“We could have scored more, we could have been more ruthless.

“There was maybe an element of passing the buck than taking the responsibility.

“We created chances and limited them to very little

“But as I say I thought the lads were really professional, I was really happy with the players.

“We’ve got momentum now we’ve won two cup games in a row.

“We will go to Newry now and try to win the game.”

James Convie’s brace helped Dungannon shoot down Queen’s.

Shiels is hopeful the goals will not only help inspire the team but in particular Convie as they bid to get some league points on board.

“That’s what James is about,” said the Swifts boss.

“We need to get him on the ball in those areas where he can hurt teams.

“He’s such a talented player but he’s had to be patient this year.

“I have a lot of belief in James, he just needs to kick on now.

“Hopefully this will be a platform now for him to build on this and kick on in the next game.

“Hopefully he can go on and have a really good season but that’s up to James.