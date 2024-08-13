"We tried to freshen it up with the subs to give us energy, to give us legs...then we finished really strong

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Dean Shiels may have had a long wait to walk out for an Irish League match as Coleraine manager but it was the patience of his players which left him most satisfied on a special Saturday.

The 39-year-old spent time as a child around the Bannsiders club in roles from ball boy to mascot with his father, Kenny, as manager before returning earlier this year to serve on the backroom staff under brother-in-law Oran Kearney.

Now Shiels’ appointment as head coach in May offered the opportunity to take charge of the Coleraine club and Saturday’s trip to Stangmore Park presented that landmark first match as boss.

Until 81 minutes it appeared set for a nightmare finish rather than fairytale start – however, Matthew Shevlin grabbed an equaliser to cancel out Kealan Dillon’s first-half strike for the Swifts and ensure a first point on the board for Shiels.

Coleraine's MacKenzie Carse attempting to find a path forward against Dungannon Swifts. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“I think we showed patience,” said Shiels in his post-match analysis. “We didn't panic, we kept playing and playing and we knew spaces would open up.

"We knew with the players we have at the top end of the pitch that opportunities would come and we're delighted with ‘Shevy’ (Matthew Shevlin) and that's him off and running now.

"Hopefully, he can use that as a springboard going forward.

"We expect loads of goals from him and Jamie (McGonigle) and Rhyss (Campbell) and the attacking players.

"So, once we get into the box, if we're a wee bit cleaner with our final pass, the final cross in the last third...then we'll score loads of goals.”

Overall, Shiels felt his Coleraine side held the upper hand in terms of scoring opportunities and “thought we thoroughly deserved our point”.

“I think, looking at the overall picture of the game, I thought we created the most chances, really clearcut,” he said. “Rhyss had one inside the six-yard box, as did ‘Shevy’, in the first half.

"And if we take those chances then things become easier for us.

"I thought they scored against the run of play and then we had to get in at half-time.

"The start of the second half we seemed to just come out lethargic, we looked slow and sluggish...and then we found an extra gear.

"We tried to freshen it up with the subs to give us energy, to give us legs...then we finished really strong

"So, overall, we take something from the game and move on.”

Despite acknowledging the individual quality of Dillon’s Dungannon strike from distance, Shiels’ focus turned to his team’s collective responsibility.

“I'd like to see the goal back,” said Shiels. “Can we get more pressure on the ball in those areas to stop the shot? But it looked like a really good strike.

"Has the ball moved in the air? I don't know, I'd have to look back at it again.

"But it's disappointing when you concede from so far out.”