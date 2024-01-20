Dean Smith has challenged his Loughgall side to maintain the same high performance levels that helped push current Premiership leaders Linfield all the way last weekend when Newry City visit Lakeview Park this afternoon.

The Villagers are currently locked in a battle for a top-six spot with Glenavon, Coleraine and Carrick Rangers and had won their last three matches across competitions, including league victories over the Bannsiders and Dungannon Swifts, before losing out 2-1 in a spirited display against David Healy’s Blues.

They tackle a Newry City side that are currently sitting six points adrift at the bottom with 13 games left to play and Smith wants to see a similar showing that his side have produced in recent weeks once again.

"Our level of performance over the last three or four games has been really good and we spoke about maintaining that, which we did (against Linfield),” he said. “We maybe even raised it a bit.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"We spoke and said we have to maintain these levels. They can't be one-off where we get ourselves up for supposed big games - we have to be competitive in all games."

Loughgall made their first signing of the January transfer window on Thursday by acquiring midfielder Adam Towe from Dungannon Swifts.

The 20-year-old, who previously spent time at Glenavon, captained the Swifts’ reserve team this season, playing in 22 of their 24 matches to help the County Tyrone outfit sit fourth.

Towe’s last appearance for them came against his new club Loughgall earlier this month and Smith says he’s interested in doing transfer business if the right players become available, but is more than confident in the current group that has helped them thrive upon their return to top-flight football.

"We're no different to any other club in that we want to strengthen and will continue to look,” he added. “If nothing was to happen, that group of players has got us 28 points already so we've a lot of trust in what is already there.