​Dean Smith believes the fact Loughgall were so bitterly disappointed not to take at least a point off Crusaders proves just how far his side have come.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The Villagers gained top-flight promotion for the first time in 16 years only a matter of months ago but have already shown they can compete with the big boys, beating defending champions Larne in September while also picking up positive results against Cliftonville and the Crues earlier this season.

Smith would have thought his side were about to repeat the feat as the seconds ticked away at Lakeview Park on Saturday, but Paul Heatley had other ideas as the 36-year-old came off the bench to score in the 93rd minute to condemn the hosts to a 2-1 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m frustrated with the result because we battled hard,” said Smith. "It probably wasn’t the prettiest game to watch ever but we certainly battled hard and we restricted them to very little chances.

Loughgall players disappointed after Paul Heatley scored a 93rd minute winner for Crusaders. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

"Sometimes as a manager all you ask for is everything out of your players and we got that today.

"I have to be happy in that respect and you can see how disappointed they were at full-time.

“I just said to them that 12 months ago Crusaders weren’t even on our radar and now we’re bitterly disappointed not to get anything in a game against them, so it shows how far this group have come.