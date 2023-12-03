Benji Magee brought his top-flight goal tally into double figures as Loughgall shared the spoils with Carrick Rangers.

Loughgall's Benji Magee. (Photo by Loughgall FC)

​Magee’s sparkling attacking threat has been a significant factor in the superb start made by Loughgall on a return to the senior Irish League stage.

Goal number 10 for his Sports Direct Premiership programme by Magee put the Villagers ahead on Saturday to build on Jay Boyd’s earlier finish as Loughgall turned the tables on Lewis MacKinnon’s Carrick opener.

Carrick’s Danny Purkis had the final say in the 2-2 draw.

"I think he enjoys his football here,” said Smith on BBC Radio Ulster when asked about Magee. "He's at a good club and he's learning every game and I think with us he's playing in that zone where he can be afforded to make mistakes at times.

"At the other end, he has great end product when he does get into the box.”

Smith finished pleased with any positive return following a recent run of league defeats.

"Overall, I think we're happy but, for us, maybe a wee bit disappointed that then you go 2-1 in front we don't hold on to it,” said Smith. "Certainly for a bit longer anyway and try to see it out.

"But probably a point is a fair result if you try to see the game as a whole.

"The team talk (at half-time) was quite calm and about making sure we got the message through that we wanted to continue how we were playing.

"To pass the ball and move and maybe try to get a wee bit more in the final third of the game.

"It sort of worked for the first 20 minutes of the second half anyway.”

Loughgall sit 11 points clear of the drop zone after 19 games.

"It's a really tough December but this is what we're here for - we want to go in and try to win every game and approach it in the right manner,” said Smith. "We've been a wee bit disappointed with our last two or three performances...probably a wee bit below-standard for us.

"When you get to 21 points, which we were on prior to today, you get a bit greedy and always want more.