Dean Smith slammed his Loughgall side as “the gift that keeps on giving” after failing to capitalise on their numerical advantage during Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against nine-man Ballymena United.

The Villagers went ahead when Adam Towe’s driving run ended with the 19-year-old scoring his maiden Premiership goal, but their lead lasted mere seconds before Andy Scott pounced on a defensive error to grab an instant equaliser.

Calvin McCurry struck on the stroke of half-time before Sky Blues talisman Ben Kennedy netted for the first time since October, but the visitors were then reduced to 10-men as Josh Carson was given his marching orders for a second yellow card.

Daithi McCallion’s own goal handed Loughgall a lifeline and their hopes were further boosted when Kennedy was also sent off, but Jim Ervin’s side managed to stave off late pressure to secure three points.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

Loughgall have the top-flight’s worst defensive record by some distance, conceding 51 times in 21 matches (Coleraine, Carrick Rangers and Glenavon all come next on 30) and remain six points adrift at the bottom.

"It’s not good enough, that’s the overall outcome of it,” said Smith. “When you concede goals like we do and then on the other hand don’t score goals when you’ve so much dominant possession, you’re not going to win too many games.

"Adam is definitely one for the future and it’s a great run, a driving run with great pace and energy and he deserved a bit of luck at the end of it.

"To then do what we did straight from kick-off, Ballymena don’t touch the ball and they end up scoring...it sums up our season and it was laughable.

"We keep saying this, Ballymena didn’t have to work too hard for their goals today. We had 35 minutes of domination in terms of men on the pitch and the ball and Ballymena don’t give up too many chances.

"On the other hand, we give up easy goals week in, week out and it has to stop.

“No we’re not (hard to beat) – we’re the gift that keeps on giving. It’s something like Ballymena’s second win in 10 and I believe one of the goalscorers hadn’t scored in 17 or 18 matches.