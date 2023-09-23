Dean Smith: We know it's not impossible for Loughgall to take points off Premiership top-six
In what is their first Saturday afternoon home encounter of the season, the Villagers welcome David Healy’s Linfield to the County Armagh venue today – a club that have won 56 Irish League crowns and triumphed in four of the last five campaigns.
Smith’s men have been the surprise package so far and sit sixth after losing just two of their seven fixtures to date.
They’ve picked up victories over Newry City, Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United but perhaps their most significant achievement was securing a point away at title-chasing Crusaders having been reduced to 10-men.
Smith knows the challenges that lie ahead, especially against sides like Linfield, but believes it’s not an impossible task.
"We know our situation and where we are,” he said. “The teams above us have different resources and we're quite happy to work within ours.
"We're not going to sit and complain.
"It's not impossible. We went to Crusaders, who were the form team in the country, and deservedly got a point.
"We know we can compete with the top-six teams and we'll get on with our job.
"We're delighted to have teams of the calibre of Linfield coming to Lakeview Park but come 3pm on Saturday we'll be trying to do the same thing as them - win three points.
"We can't get caught up in a big occasion because this is where we are now.
"We'll enjoy it, embrace it and we'll be competitive.
"We're there to win the game."
While only table-toppers Glentoran have more points on the road than Loughgall this season, Smith knows how crucial their home form is going to be.
"Our home record is going to be vital,” he added. “We were narrowly beaten by Coleraine and the Glentoran game was very close.
"We should have seen the Glenavon game out a lot better than we did.
"We want to get that up and running as soon as possible - hopefully it's Saturday."