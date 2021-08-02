Decision looming for in-demand Shay McCartan

The attacker has been heavily linked with a move to Glentoran with an Irish League record fee of £100,000 being widely reported for the former Bradford City man.

McCartan was left out of Ballymena’s friendly win over Institute on Saturday with manager David Jeffrey saying the player “will have a decision to make soon”.

“Having rejected many attempts for Shay, who has been aggressively pursued over the summer, he approached us with a desire to speak to another club,” Jeffrey said in a club statement.

One club has agreed a fee with Ballymena United for Shay McCartan

“That club, having eventually met a fair value for the player, have been given permission to speak to him and that’s where it remains.

“No doubt the media will continue to report and speculate but at this moment the facts are that Shay is a Ballymena United player on a two year contract, which is the contract that he asked for, and we very much want him to stay here.

“But there’s a situation to resolve and he will have a decision to make soon.”

The Glens announced the permanent signing of Bobby Burns on Saturday following his release from Barrow.

“We are delighted to welcome Bobby ‘home’ after his short stint back at Barrow,” Mick McDermott told the club website.

“He was unfortunate to get injured last season; he is now back to full training and raring to go.