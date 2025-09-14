Declan Caddell believes 'brilliant player' can make big Irish League impact after summer Crusaders transfer

Declan Caddell believes “brilliant player” Elliot Dunlop can make a big Irish League impact at Crusaders following his summer move from Scotland.

The 19-year-old is part of a growing Scottish contingent at Seaview and has been a key player in the early stages of this season for the Crues, starting in all six of their Premiership matches so far.

He shone during Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts, providing the cross which Ross Clarke headed into Josh Williamson’s path for an early opener at Stangmore Park, and caused trouble with his searing pace.

Dunlop came through the youth ranks at St Mirren and gained senior experience at Aidrieonians and Stranraer, where he scored four league goals and provided a further five assists last season.

Crusaders winger Elliot Dunlop has made a bright start to life in the Irish League. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Fraser Bryden, another Scottish star, heads into Tuesday’s showdown with Larne sitting top of the Premiership’s goalscoring charts on five and Caddell feels his summer recruits can make an impression in Northern Ireland.

"He's (Dunlop) a brilliant player – that's why we brought him in, we know what he's capable of...left foot, right foot, can drift into pockets,” said Caddell. "He's pacy in behind and he caused Dungannon all sorts of problems.

"I'm delighted...we made some big calls. I left Fraser Bryden out, who's our top goalscorer, the top goalscorer in the league, to get a system right, that worked.

"But then you introduce him at 60 minutes, and he weighs in with another goal, which was brilliant. That's what I want, I want that headache. I want that quality coming on from the bench to change the game.”

Prior to Saturday’s success, Crusaders endured a three-game losing league run, which included a 4-0 defeat at the hands of a rampant Coleraine which Caddell described as “the best performance I’ve seen from an Irish League team in a long time”.

It also left him asking questions of his own squad and while he was delighted to see them emphatically answered in Co Tyrone, Caddell insists that showing has to now be the benchmark.

"Listen, last week wasn't like us whatsoever,” he added. “We came up against a really good Coleraine side – that's probably going to be the pinnacle of how they play through the whole season in terms of overall performance.

"We were off it at the same time. We didn't play the way we wanted to play. There were questions asked this week about identity.

"Who are we? What way do we want to play football? I think everybody has seen the answer. We worked all pre-season on that.

"The first 35-40 minutes against Carrick, we seen that. You get negative results and with negative results sometimes you lose your way.

"This week was just about building on that confidence, giving them that freedom to play and express themselves...they've all done it, so I'm delighted for all of them.