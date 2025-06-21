Crusaders manager Declan Caddell is confident new striker Adam Brooks can “make a real impact in the Irish League” after signing a two-year contract at Seaview.

Brooks came through the youth ranks at Celtic and scored 13 goals in 19 Lowland League appearances for their B team during the 2022/23 season before joining Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 21-year-old netted once in 30 league outings throughout his time at the club and made a move to Queen of the South in November, showing his eye for goal by striking 10 times in Scotland’s League One to help them finish third.

Brooks now becomes Caddell’s latest signing, following the likes of Finley Thorndike, Musa Dibaga and Kurtis Forsythe as new arrivals in North Belfast ahead of next season.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell welcomes Adam Brooks to the club. (Photo by Crusaders FC)

The Crues continue to shop in the Scottish market after finding gems in Kieran Offord and Jacob Blaney last summer while former Rangers youngster Kieran McKechnie joined the club last month.

Scottish stars Alex King and Josh O’Connor are also currently on Crusaders’ books while Harry Jewitt-White arrived from England and Harry Franklin from Wales as Caddell looks outside the Irish League for reinforcements.

“We’re thrilled to secure Adam’s signature ahead of the new season,” said Caddell on Brooks. “He’s a young player with great potential and a proven eye for goal.

"We struggled in front of goal last year, so bringing in exciting attacking talent has been a major priority.

“Supporters will be excited to see us attracting players of Adam’s calibre.