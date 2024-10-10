Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Having spent almost 16 years playing under Stephen Baxter at Crusaders, Declan Caddell knows the Irish League legend better than most and has backed his former boss to make a big impact at Carrick Rangers after being appointed their new manager earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caddell progressed through the ranks at Seaview before becoming an established senior star, making over 400 appearances while winning four Irish Cup crowns and three Premiership titles throughout a golden period of success in North Belfast.

The 36-year-old was appointed Baxter’s successor at the Crues in April with the experienced boss stepping down after 19 years in the role, but he’s now back in the Irish League with Carrick, replacing Stuart King after a dismal start to the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baxter’s immediate task will be to help Carrick climb the Premiership table – they sit 11th and just one point above bottom side Loughgall after losing eight of their opening 10 matches – and Caddell was always confident he’d return to management after departing Crusaders.

Former Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter with current boss Declan Caddell after he scored in the 2022/23 Irish Cup semi-final. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I think it's brilliant that Stephen is back,” he said. “I know the big man like the back of my hand and I knew after a month or two off that he'd miss it dearly because it's such a big part of his life and has been for 19 years.

"It was good for him to get away this summer and have those holidays where he could play some golf and relax, which was well deserved after his tenure, but when the league starts he'd start to miss it and he was probably waiting for the right opportunity.

"I think Carrick is a great place for him with a good squad of players and they have that ambition for the future. I listened to his interview where he said this is a new project for him and he's been able to get away, refresh, recharge and he's ready to go again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stephen has so much to give to the Irish League, to Carrick and to the players, and it's good to see him on board again."

Having watched from the stands on Tuesday evening as his new side exited the Co Antrim Shield after losing 2-0 to Glentoran, Baxter’s first match in the dugout will be when Coleraine visit the Loughview Leisure Arena this weekend.

He managed 955 games during his time with the Crues and is one of the most successful Irish League managers of his generation, but Caddell knows he’ll still have the same fire and hunger to succeed with Carrick.

"It's always been in Stephen's DNA and it's probably something he brought to us across his tenure across Crusaders in what it means to the club and players,” he added. “It's in him to be involved and he still has that hunger, he has always had it and that never goes away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad