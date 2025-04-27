Declan Caddell delighted as Crusaders star makes first senior start in 15 months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell declared his side “didn’t show up” during their 1-0 defeat to Dungannon Swifts – but was also able to focus on the positive of Lloyd Anderson making a first senior start in 15 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John McGovern’s second half winner – his 19th goal of the season across all competitions – means the Crues face a trip to either Glentoran or Coleraine in the European play-off semi-finals with their opposition revealed after next weekend’s Irish Cup decider.

While victory at Stangmore Park would have sealed home advantage in their pursuit of continental progression, Crusaders have enjoyed a perfect away record against both potential opponents this season while only Linfield (13) have conceded fewer goals on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crusaders’ home and away form has been in stark contrast at both ends of the pitch – Linfield (37) are the sole team to have scored more at home with Caddell’s men racking up 30 in 20 matches, but only relegated Loughgall (45) conceded more than their 36 at Seaview.

Crusaders star Lloyd Anderson makes a challenge on Dungannon's Brandon Bermingham. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

When it comes to their travels, Crusaders have been much more defensively solid, conceding the league’s second-fewest (17), but have also only scored 17, which puts them 10th on the list in that metric, in front of just Carrick Rangers (12) and Loughgall (14).

Caddell was left frustrated with the performance of his side in County Tyrone, but knows they’ll have to bounce back quickly as they chase European qualification.

"We needed to get fourth, that was the aim today,” said Caddell. "In terms of the result, it’s disappointing. In terms of the performance, it’s even more disappointing – we just didn’t get going and that’s the bottom line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The main thing for me (ahead of the play-offs) is getting all the boys as fit and healthy as possible.

"We’ve a week-and-a-half until the first game, whether it’s Glentoran or Coleraine away depending on who wins the Irish Cup...once that happens we get a better idea and can start planning.

"European football is massive for every club here. Where we are in the table considering where we started and the season we’ve had, it’s a positive, but it’s only positive if you manage to get over that final hurdle.

"There’s not a lot between most of the teams in the top-six as we’ve seen this season so both games will be competitive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Daniel Larmour picked up an injury prior to kick-off, Caddell drafted in Anderson to start at right-back – his first since January 2024 having recovered from a long-term setback.

Anderson, who impressed at Carrick Rangers before returning to Seaview in 2023, ramped up his recovery by scoring a hat-trick for Crusaders Reserves against Portadown earlier this month and will hope to play a role in the final weeks.

"Daniel pulled up with his hamstring in the warm-up,” added Caddell. "The positive thing is that was Lloyd’s first start, albeit in an unfamiliar position at right-back, but it was good to get him back involved.

"It has been a long layoff for Lloyd and he has been working really hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His first training session back he was flying and he has been flying, playing really well for the reserves as we built up his minutes and today he got a start.

"I thought he did very well for it being his first game back. It’s his first competitive game in nearly 18 months so I knew he wasn’t going to last 90 minutes.