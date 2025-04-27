Declan Caddell delighted as Crusaders star makes first senior start in 15 months
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
John McGovern’s second half winner – his 19th goal of the season across all competitions – means the Crues face a trip to either Glentoran or Coleraine in the European play-off semi-finals with their opposition revealed after next weekend’s Irish Cup decider.
While victory at Stangmore Park would have sealed home advantage in their pursuit of continental progression, Crusaders have enjoyed a perfect away record against both potential opponents this season while only Linfield (13) have conceded fewer goals on the road.
Crusaders’ home and away form has been in stark contrast at both ends of the pitch – Linfield (37) are the sole team to have scored more at home with Caddell’s men racking up 30 in 20 matches, but only relegated Loughgall (45) conceded more than their 36 at Seaview.
When it comes to their travels, Crusaders have been much more defensively solid, conceding the league’s second-fewest (17), but have also only scored 17, which puts them 10th on the list in that metric, in front of just Carrick Rangers (12) and Loughgall (14).
Caddell was left frustrated with the performance of his side in County Tyrone, but knows they’ll have to bounce back quickly as they chase European qualification.
"We needed to get fourth, that was the aim today,” said Caddell. "In terms of the result, it’s disappointing. In terms of the performance, it’s even more disappointing – we just didn’t get going and that’s the bottom line.
"The main thing for me (ahead of the play-offs) is getting all the boys as fit and healthy as possible.
"We’ve a week-and-a-half until the first game, whether it’s Glentoran or Coleraine away depending on who wins the Irish Cup...once that happens we get a better idea and can start planning.
"European football is massive for every club here. Where we are in the table considering where we started and the season we’ve had, it’s a positive, but it’s only positive if you manage to get over that final hurdle.
"There’s not a lot between most of the teams in the top-six as we’ve seen this season so both games will be competitive.”
After Daniel Larmour picked up an injury prior to kick-off, Caddell drafted in Anderson to start at right-back – his first since January 2024 having recovered from a long-term setback.
Anderson, who impressed at Carrick Rangers before returning to Seaview in 2023, ramped up his recovery by scoring a hat-trick for Crusaders Reserves against Portadown earlier this month and will hope to play a role in the final weeks.
"Daniel pulled up with his hamstring in the warm-up,” added Caddell. "The positive thing is that was Lloyd’s first start, albeit in an unfamiliar position at right-back, but it was good to get him back involved.
"It has been a long layoff for Lloyd and he has been working really hard.
"His first training session back he was flying and he has been flying, playing really well for the reserves as we built up his minutes and today he got a start.
"I thought he did very well for it being his first game back. It’s his first competitive game in nearly 18 months so I knew he wasn’t going to last 90 minutes.
"He was booked and picked up a wee knock so we looked after him.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.