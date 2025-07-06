Declan Caddell delighted to seal signing of Scottish striker after 'monitoring him for some time'

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell admits he’s delighted to have secured the signing of Scottish striker Fraser Bryden on a two-year contract after “monitoring him for some time”.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Ayr United, making 51 league appearances at Somerset Park while also gaining further senior experience during a loan spell with Queen of the South last season.

Bryden is the latest Scottish star to arrive at Seaview, joining countrymen Kieran McKechnie, Adam Brooks and Elliot Dunlop as a summer arrival in North Belfast while Jacob Blaney was already on the books having enjoyed a fine debut Irish League campaign.

“We are delighted to secure Fraser Bryden’s signature,” said Caddell. “We’ve been monitoring Fraser for some time, and when the opportunity arose to bring him in, we moved quickly.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell with new signing Fraser Bryden. (Photo by Crusaders FC)

"He brings height, physicality, and a real eye for goal. We’re looking forward to welcoming him into the group and seeing what he can offer this season.”

Bryden was involved in Saturday’s 2-1 pre-season victory over Stranraer, where Stewart Nixon scored both goals for Caddell’s side, just a matter of hours after meeting his new team-mates.

"It all happened very quickly,” he told CruesTV. “I travelled down and met the boys this morning for pre-match...I was happy to be involved and in pre-season it’s all about getting minutes in the legs.

"I thought the boys did well today and I was glad to get out on the pitch with them. I don’t know much about the Premiership – I know it’s a very competitive league so I’m looking forward to that.

"I know a couple of the boys in the team, Brooksy and Kieran McKechnie, and then Elliot Dunlop and Jacob Blaney as the Scottish boys.

"When I spoke to the gaffer throughout the week he was talking about style of play and it suits me perfectly, I’ll try to get up to speed quickly and gel in with the boys.”

Caddell’s side began their pre-season preparations with an emphatic 9-0 win over East Belfast last weekend and the Crues chief admits he has been pleased with the early signs as they continue building towards the upcoming Premiership campaign, which kicks off on August 9 with a home clash against Carrick Rangers.

"The first games are all about bedding in new players and getting minutes,” Caddell told CruesTV. “Last weekend and this there were two different sides in each half.

"Sometimes it’s hard to get that momentum and consistency in your performance when you’re making so many changes, but over the last two weeks there have been some really good individual performances which bodes well for the season ahead.

"It’s been positive. We came here to play against different opposition who made it really difficult for us...we got over the line which is the most pleasing thing for me.