Declan Caddell determined to sign off Crues career in style

The combative midfielder shocked many last month by announcing he has calling time on his 15-year playing career with the Crues to take up a new role as Head of Academy at Seview at the end of this current campaign.

The 33-year-old, who has won every honour in the local game, wants to go out on a high though with the Irish Cup and securing European football his target before he finally hangs up his boots.

“Yeah of course I know my days are numbered now but you have to do what you can for the boys to bring that success,” he told Cruescast podcast.

Crusaders midfielder Declan Caddell

“You want that big day out and do all you can to help them qualify for Europe so they can go and experience that next season.

“It’s something we haven’t had for the last couple of years and we have missed it as a team, a club and as players.

“For me it’s about giving everything that’s left in the tank to try and get the boys over the line.

“The role maybe came along a year or two early, but I sat and thought about it for a couple of weeks and I just felt it was the right time to go.

“The more I thought about I have had my time.

“When I started off I never thought I’d get to over 500 appearances for the Crues.

“I’ve won everything in the game and achieved a lot more than I ever thought I would in my career.”

Standing in Caddell and Crusaders way are old north Belfast foes Cliftonville.

They face off again tonight in the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup semi-final at the National Stadium at Windsor Park.

Games between the two have been close fought affairs already this season with one win apiece and a draw already this term.

Caddell s expecting tonight’s clash to be another close encounter.

“Ourselves and Cliftonville are two good sides,” said the midfielder.

“As we have seen already this season, anyone can beat anyone on their day.