Declan Caddell frustration as Crusaders concede 'another schoolboy goal' during Bangor defeat

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell was left frustrated after his side conceded “another schoolboy goal” during their 2-1 Premiership defeat to Bangor – and labelled a first half display as “the worst we've played all season”.

The Crues fell behind after 32 minutes when Liam Hassin put the in-form Seasiders ahead, but Caddell’s men worked their way back into the contest through an Adam Brooks effort.

However, Stephen McGuinness struck late, capitalising on defensive mistakes to slam home and extend Bangor’s winning league run to three – Lee Feeney’s side now sit fourth after a dream start to their top-flight return.

Crusaders remain 11th – bottom club Glenavon closed the gap to seven points following their maiden league win of the season over Carrick Rangers – and Caddell was disappointed to leave Clandeboye Park empty-handed.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

"It's hard to dissect, ultimately we didn't do enough,” he told the club’s media channel. “First 45 minutes were very, very poor, so unlike us, we were a shadow of the team from those games two or three weeks ago.

"We just didn't get going, lost every first ball, second ball, Bangor were hungrier first half, conceded a scrappy goal and we got in at half-time and regrouped.

"I thought we were a hell of a lot better for the second 45 minutes, played well, got an equaliser, pushed for the second and then conceded another schoolboy goal.

"That's the sickening thing...you have a go at them at half-time, ask them to be braver, which they were, but then to concede the second in the manner we did isn't good enough and that's the bottom line.

"I'm disappointed because they played their way back into the game, they didn't rely on a bit of luck - they got back to basics and what they're good at.

"We scored a great goal, had one cleared off the line and had two or three other opportunities, we looked like the only team going on to win it and that happens. It's not one mistake, it's two or three, and it's really frustrating."

Crusaders returned to Premiership action for the first time since September 27 on Saturday after their fixture schedule was heavily impacted due to postponements caused by Storm Amy and international call-ups.

It was a similar situation for reigning champions Linfield, who were beaten 2-0 by Portadown at Shamrock Park on Friday evening.

Caddell could see his side impacted across the first half in Co Down, feeling it was their worst showing of the campaign so far.

"I watched Linfield and they were probably in the same boat as ourselves,” he added. “David (Healy) defended that and said it wasn't because of the break.

"It can work one of two ways - you can come back refreshed, raring to go, or come back slow, physically not able to perform at the level you need to.