Crusaders chief Declan Caddell has hailed the impact of Kieran Offord and Harry Franklin, who he feels has “been the best player in the league” over the past month, with both impressing since arriving at Seaview.

Offord joined on a season-long loan from Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren during the summer, becoming the latest Buddies star to make an Irish League move following Fraser Taylor (Ballymena United) and Luke Kenny (Cliftonville) last season, and netted his sixth league goal with a magical overhead kick in the Crues’ 1-0 weekend win over high-flying Ballymena.

While 20-year-old Offord signed in June and enjoyed a pre-season with his new teammates, Franklin only penned a two-year deal a matter of days before the opening Premiership fixture against Glentoran having arrived from Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads.

The 24-year-old attacker hasn’t scored in the league yet, but did net as the Crues defeated Linfield 3-2 in the Co Antrim Shield and Caddell feels no player has made a bigger impact in October than Franklin.

Crusaders boss Declan Caddell. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"Harry joined us late in the transfer window and didn't have a proper pre-season,” he said ahead of tonight’s North Belfast Derby showdown with Cliftonville. "We threw him straight in and he was brilliant in the first game then probably lagged off a bit slightly, which was due to match sharpness and fitness in general.

"The past month he has been extraordinary and for me he has probably been the best player in the league over the last month in terms of what he has given us and the hassle he's causing other teams.

"He has really grown into that role and he's another one that gives you everything.

"These boys have came over to make a name for themselves in the Irish League and so far they've done that. I'm delighted and chuffed that they're with us."

Offord arrived in Northern Ireland having already racked up experience in Scotland’s top-flight, playing nine times for St Mirren, including starting against Celtic and coming off the bench during a defeat to Rangers at Ibrox last year.

"I knew he would (make an impact)...he has came in, settled in well and gives us a different dynamic that we haven't had at the club for the past load of years with someone with pace, strength and aggression up top that's an absolute workhorse,” added Caddell on the striker. "Kieran is pivotal to what we do at the club at the minute, drags everyone with him and is constantly a goalscoring threat.

"With the goals he has scored you can forget the assists he has this season which have been pivotal as well. I'm chuffed and he knows that.

"His head was probably down over the last month not scoring the goals he wanted to but it was a case of keep doing what you're doing and it'll fall into place again, and thankfully it has."

Having already picked up points on the road against Glentoran, Ballymena and Larne, Crusaders will travel to their rivals with confidence, but Caddell isn’t getting carried away and only expects the tests to become tougher.

"We've had a look at Cliftonville and bar the Linfield result, that's the only game we've lost against the traditional top-six - it's probably been points we've dropped against bottom-six teams this season,” he said. "Dungannon have turned a corner, Portadown and Glenavon...you're kicking yourself after that run of losses.

"We've had a look at everyone now in the league and I said to the players it's a long and competitive season and it'll get tougher as it goes on, especially with the January transfer window coming up.

