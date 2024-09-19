Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell has hailed the impact of “brilliant goalkeeper” Jonny Tuffey after the former Northern Ireland international marked his 450th Irish League appearance last weekend.

According to statistician Marshall Gillespie, 37-year-old Tuffey has kept 141 clean sheets and been on the pitch for over 40,000 minutes during a career which includes time spent with Linfield, Glenavon and the Crues.

Tuffey, who signed a new contract at Seaview in May, was previously on the books of Coventry City, Patrick Thistle, Inverness CT and St Johnstone before returning home in 2013 and also earned eight international caps.

He has won three Irish Cup crowns and once again been an ever-present between the sticks for former teammate Caddell after taking over from Stephen Baxter ahead of this season.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"He’s massive,” said Caddell. “It was always going to be a task for me coming in as manager and being around players that I played with.

"Having the experience of boys like Robbie Weir, Jonny Tuffey, Philip Lowry, Jordan Stewart, Jimmy Callacher and Jordan Forsythe – they’re all experienced pros that help drive things behind the scenes which a lot of people don’t see.

"We’re fortunate to have Jonny and 450 games is a huge amount of games and you consider his time in Scotland as well. He’s a brilliant goalkeeper and he has been brilliant for us this season.”

Another boost for Caddell is the return of experienced defender Jimmy Callacher from a cruciate ligament injury picked up against Newry City last August – just weeks after joining from Linfield.

The 33-year-old came off the bench in the closing stages of Crusaders’ Co Antrim Shield win over Knockbreda earlier this month and also played a half in each of two recent reserve matches.

He was named on the bench for Tuesday’s 1-0 Premiership defeat against Dungannon Swifts, but Caddell admits he doesn’t want to rush Callacher back into action.

"Jimmy is good and has been working hard the past five months or so,” he added ahead of Saturday’s clash with Portadown. “He has been in full training now for the past six weeks and played two reserve games, two 45 minutes.

"One thing I don't want to do is rush him back too soon. He has a bit to go in terms of sharpness and fitness, which is understandable considering he missed a full year of football. But it's all going the right direction.

"That's why I had him in the squad last night. That leadership and direction you get from Jimmy. His experience is like gold dust in the Irish League. And having him around the pitch and players is a bonus.

"Jimmy's presence is invaluable. We have always been fortunate since my time at the club, in having really good professionals and driven individuals who want to get the job done and succeed. Thankfully I still have that.