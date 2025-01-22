Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell says it’s testament to Kieran Offord’s determination and talent that a host of clubs are now interested in securing his services.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at the Crues from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren and excelled, scoring 10 goals in 21 league appearances alongside netting a maiden senior hat-trick in the BetMcLean Cup.

Offord is now in hot demand with the Daily Record reporting that both Glentoran and Linfield have had six-figure bids accepted by St Mirren while Coleraine also showed interest in pursuing a deal.

It appears the two Belfast clubs are now battling it out to sign the Scottish youth international and Caddell was always aware that losing Offord in January was a possibility.

Kieran Offord is in demand after his successful loan spell at Crusaders. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"It was always on our radar that we had him for the season and St Mirren had that option to recall him,” he said. “It's one of those where you hope you have him for the season but you always run that risk.

"Kieran has probably excelled quicker than what I thought and he thought. He had four loan spells before and none had really worked.

"I brought in a player I knew had a lot of potential and maybe needed that wee bit of confidence or belief put back into him, which we spent a lot of time doing.

"He has reaped the rewards of it and I'm delighted for him that he has been called back and there's interest from a number of clubs. That's testament to ourselves and Kieran."

Offord arrived in the Irish League with undoubted ability having played 11 times in the Scottish Premiership, including making appearances against both Celtic and Rangers for Stephen Robinson’s side, but it’s under Caddell’s watchful eye that he has taken his game to another level.

With Glentoran and Linfield both full-time clubs, Caddell admits Crusaders can’t compete on the financial front to make their own move for Offord.

"We're all aware of how the finances are in the league and as a club there's no way we're competing with that,” he added. “We know what we can do and we try to do things the right way which suits our football club and we stick to that.

"We're not going to get ahead of ourselves, push the boat out and put the club under pressure. I remember sitting down with Kieran in pre-season and wanting to give him that platform to show what he can do.

"Ultimately he has probably overachieved in what he even thought he would do and this interest is the reward for him. Loads of clubs are lining up so whatever the next week or two holds for him it's positive for him. There's no doubt Kieran can make it to a higher level.

"I know Kieran well and we've always been open and honest about everything.

"It wasn't Kieran's ambition to spend one, two or three seasons here in the Irish League and I made it clear from day one that I wanted him to use it as that stepping stone and pathway to bigger and better things.

