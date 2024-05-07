Declan Caddell makes first signing as Crusaders boss with former Swindon Town, Grimsby Town and Linfield playmaker arriving at Seaview
The 29-year-old departed Windsor Park earlier this week alongside club stalwart Matthew Clarke, but has found a new home at Seaview ahead of the 2024/25 season.
Stewart started his Irish League career with the Glens and helped them win the 2014/15 Irish Cup, producing form which earned him a move across the water to Swindon Town.
He spent a loan spell with Grimsby Town in the National League during that time and returned home with Linfield in 2017, winning four Premiership titles under David Healy alongside another Irish Cup success.
"I’m absolutely delighted we have managed to bring a high calibre player like Jordan to the club,” Caddell told the club’s website. “He’s a player that I have always admired and with a fresh start I’m sure we will see the best of him in red and black.
"Jordan is a class act, and one of the few players in the league that’s able to turn a game on its head with a moment of magic. He will have supporters at the edge of their seats at Seaview and I’m sure he will light the place up for all hatchetmen.”
On Monday, Linfield tweeted: “Linfield Football Club can confirm that Matthew Clarke and Jordan Stewart will be leaving the club on the expiration of their contracts at the end of this month.
“After 11 years at the club, Matthew Clarke announced in a heartfelt social media post that he will be moving on this summer. Matthew made 411 appearances for the Blues in his tenure winning a total of 5 Irish Premiership League titles, 2 Irish Cups, 3 League Cups, a Charity Shield, 2 County Antrim Shields and made over 40 appearances in Europe for the club.
“Jordan Stewart is also confirmed to be leaving the club after playing in the Blue shirt for 7 years. Jordan made a total of 195 appearances for Linfield scoring 45 goals, 3 of which would win Linfield Goal of the Season in 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2020/21. He won 4 league titles, an Irish Cup and 3 League Cups during his time at the club.
“The club would like to put on record our thanks and appreciation to the efforts and success both players have helped bring to the club in their time at Windsor Park and wish them the best of luck for their future plans.”
